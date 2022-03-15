Hush (HUSH) Market Cap Tops $1.87 Million

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, Hush has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $494.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.88 or 0.00361207 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00073586 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00093073 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004801 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

