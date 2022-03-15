HUYA (HUYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $802.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.77. HUYA has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of HUYA by 849.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HUYA by 51.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in HUYA by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUYA shares. Bank of America started coverage on HUYA in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CLSA decreased their price target on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.07.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

