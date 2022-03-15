HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 145,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,634,946 shares.The stock last traded at $3.42 and had previously closed at $3.38.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CLSA dropped their price objective on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.

Get HUYA alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth $2,052,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 1,547.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after buying an additional 411,793 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth $146,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.