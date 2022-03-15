Hyper Finance (HYFI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $78.00

Hyper Finance (HYFI) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $15,921.37 and approximately $78.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044549 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,539.56 or 0.06554170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,761.87 or 1.00037755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00040572 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

