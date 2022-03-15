I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) traded up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.61. 14,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 869,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.66.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34.
I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
