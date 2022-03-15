Ian Jacobs Buys 114,100 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXTGet Rating) Director Ian Jacobs bought 114,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $54,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 14th, Ian Jacobs bought 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800.00.
  • On Friday, March 4th, Ian Jacobs bought 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $16,450.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ian Jacobs purchased 651,275 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $306,099.25.
  • On Monday, February 28th, Ian Jacobs purchased 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $239,200.00.
  • On Friday, February 25th, Ian Jacobs purchased 1,207,750 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $555,565.00.
  • On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs purchased 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

MiX Telematics stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.90 million, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics Limited has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 51.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MiX Telematics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIXT. TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

MiX Telematics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

