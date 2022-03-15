ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 31,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 658,323 shares.The stock last traded at $10.43 and had previously closed at $10.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ICL Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.09.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICL. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 36,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

