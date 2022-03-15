ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.550-$11.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.77 billion-$8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.93 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.25. 1,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.65 and its 200-day moving average is $267.85. ICON Public has a one year low of $178.27 and a one year high of $313.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ICON Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.
