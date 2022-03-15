Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 38,480 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,480 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,655,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,916,000 after acquiring an additional 438,892 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,186,000 after acquiring an additional 635,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,778,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,082,000 after buying an additional 139,087 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,585,000 after buying an additional 620,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,984,000 after buying an additional 1,356,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 360,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,619,098. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

