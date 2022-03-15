Icon Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,331 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.1% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 714.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 72,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $116.96. 62,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,679,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,084 shares of company stock worth $6,237,253 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

