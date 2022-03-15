Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 510.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,843 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,272,633 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.57.

