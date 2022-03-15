Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $325.00. The stock had a trading volume of 49,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $339.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.56 and a 200-day moving average of $362.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.34 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

