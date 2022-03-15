Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.42 Million Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,112 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXN. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,284,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 682.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 812.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,573,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,360 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.53. 2,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,939. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

