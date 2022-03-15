Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,951 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.9% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPM stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.91. The stock had a trading volume of 412,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,804,229. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

