Icon Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,967 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.9% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,869 shares of company stock worth $1,740,496. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.21. The stock had a trading volume of 381,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,159,820. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.63.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.