Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the February 13th total of 161,800 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ IPWR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.79. 446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.96. Ideal Power has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ideal Power by 389.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 189,592 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ideal Power by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 199,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ideal Power (Get Rating)
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
