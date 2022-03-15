Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the February 13th total of 161,800 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IPWR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.79. 446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.96. Ideal Power has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ideal Power by 389.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 189,592 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ideal Power by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 199,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPWR shares. StockNews.com raised Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Ideal Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

About Ideal Power (Get Rating)

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.