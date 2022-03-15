Idena Market Cap Hits $4.44 Million (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Idena has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Idena coin can now be bought for $0.0760 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Idena has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $141,376.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 81,857,215 coins and its circulating supply is 58,475,714 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

