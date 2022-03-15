Idle (IDLE) Price Hits $1.07 on Major Exchanges

Idle (IDLE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00002723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $8,366.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idle has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,966,737 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

