IFM Investors Pty Ltd Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,477 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $153.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.51 and a 200 day moving average of $250.28. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.42 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total value of $203,959.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total value of $6,340,337.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,943 shares of company stock valued at $11,907,403 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Compass Point cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.18.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

