Ilika plc (LON:IKA) Insider Sells £2,360 in Stock

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating) insider Stephen John Boydell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £2,360 ($3,068.92).

IKA stock remained flat at $GBX 115 ($1.50) during midday trading on Tuesday. 89,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,886. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ilika plc has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 285 ($3.71). The company has a market cap of £180.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IKA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Ilika in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.19) price target on shares of Ilika in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

