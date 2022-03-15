Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,937,000 after acquiring an additional 78,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,444,000 after acquiring an additional 79,930 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $206.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.62 and a 200-day moving average of $228.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.79 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

