Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.38). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Imago BioSciences.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IMGO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,260.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMGO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,525. Imago BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

