iMedia Brands (IMBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IMBI stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMBI shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iMedia Brands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in iMedia Brands by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iMedia Brands by 184.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iMedia Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

