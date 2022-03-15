iMedia Brands (IMBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
IMBI stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMBI shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
iMedia Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.
