Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,260,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the February 13th total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of IRT opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a P/E/G ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

