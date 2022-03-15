IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Purchased by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned approximately 1.81% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $15,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,267,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after acquiring an additional 615,434 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,001,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 171,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 119,605 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 461,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after acquiring an additional 71,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,841,000.

NYSEARCA QAI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.01. 161,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,509. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $31.64. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

