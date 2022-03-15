Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Update

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the February 13th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of IBA stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.78. Industrias Bachoco has a 52 week low of $36.98 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.93.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

