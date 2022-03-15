Infinite Ore (CVE:ILI) Shares Down 4.3%

Infinite Ore Corp. (CVE:ILI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 6,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 336,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.74 million and a PE ratio of -27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14.

Infinite Ore Company Profile

Infinite Ore Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company holds 100% option interest in the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario; the Eastern Vision property consisting of 5 claims totaling 80 units covering an area of 1,425 hectares; and the North Buffy Lake property comprising 9 claims totaling 193 units covering an area of approximately 3,440 hectares located in the Red Lake District, Ontario.

