Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 11.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ingevity by 8.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGVT opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.83. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 2.08.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

