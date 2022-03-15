Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Holdings Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average of $93.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.84. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

