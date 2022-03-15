Ink Protocol Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (XNK)

Ink Protocol (XNK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $308,112.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Ink Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

