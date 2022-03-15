Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.75 Per Share

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties has raised its dividend payment by 68.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a payout ratio of 81.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $10.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

NYSE:IIPR traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.51. The company had a trading volume of 157,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.95. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $162.81 and a 1-year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

