Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.75 Per Share

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.
Innovative Industrial Properties has raised its dividend payment by 68.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a payout ratio of 81.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $10.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.
NYSE:IIPR traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.51. The company had a trading volume of 157,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.95. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $162.81 and a 1-year high of $288.02.
IIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.
In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
