Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.54 and last traded at $24.54. 187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAPR. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period.

