Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ) Trading 2.1% Higher

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.71. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter worth about $2,832,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter.

