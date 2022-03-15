Insider Buying: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,100 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $11,704.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. 564,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.80. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 112.54%. The business had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 26.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after purchasing an additional 392,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphatec by 19.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 10.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 222,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,422,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

