Insider Buying: Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) Director Jeffery S. Thompson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $49,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ANIK stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,865. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.10. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $368.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 1.14.
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
ANIK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research cut Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.
Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.
