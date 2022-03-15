Insider Buying: Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) Director Devin Ignatius Murphy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AIRC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 899,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,334. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $55.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIRC. Truist Financial increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

