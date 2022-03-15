Insider Buying: Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Acquires 3,140 Shares of Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) insider Matthew Key acquired 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,643.40 ($64,555.79).

Shares of BRBY traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,591.50 ($20.70). 1,453,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,230. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,845.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,850.33. Burberry Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,534.50 ($19.95) and a one year high of GBX 2,267 ($29.48). The firm has a market cap of £6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.01) to GBX 2,040 ($26.53) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.01) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.66) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,202.14 ($28.64).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

