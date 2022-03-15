Insider Buying: Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) insider Gerry M. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,613 ($20.98) per share, for a total transaction of £80,650 ($104,876.46).

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,594 ($20.73) on Tuesday. Burberry Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,534.50 ($19.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,267 ($29.48). The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,845.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,850.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.01) to GBX 2,040 ($26.53) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.66) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.01) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,202.14 ($28.64).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

