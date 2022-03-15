Insider Buying: Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Purchases 668,297 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 668,297 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BEN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 46,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,213. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 103,256 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 908,777 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Franklin Resources by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 182,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 113,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.