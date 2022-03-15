Insider Buying: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Major Shareholder Buys 1,265,025 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. purchased 1,265,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $21,745,779.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.93. 4,138,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,150. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.33.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

FRSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 1,658.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

