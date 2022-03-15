Insider Buying: Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Director Purchases 70,000 Shares of Stock

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) Director Laurence Tarica bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of GCI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20.
GCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
Gannett Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gannett (GCI)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.