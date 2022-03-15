Insider Buying: Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Director Purchases 70,000 Shares of Stock

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) Director Laurence Tarica bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GCI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20.

GCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 289,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Gannett by 2.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Gannett by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in Gannett by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 264,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

