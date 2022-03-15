Insider Buying: Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) Director Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) Director Ann E. Berman bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
IMRX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,527. Immuneering Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immuneering Corp will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immuneering during the third quarter worth about $911,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Immuneering during the third quarter worth about $40,472,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Immuneering during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.
Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
