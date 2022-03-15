Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Purchases 4,900 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 4,900 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,066.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,820,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,538,800.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.20 per share, with a total value of C$26,520.00.

Shares of TSE TOT traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 76,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,260. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The firm has a market cap of C$272.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.14. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.51 and a 52-week high of C$7.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Total Energy Services in a report on Friday.

Total Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.