Insider Selling: 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

908 Devices stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 201,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.35 million, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.06 and a quick ratio of 11.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MASS. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in 908 Devices by 173.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in 908 Devices by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in 908 Devices by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.