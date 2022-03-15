Insider Selling: Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR) Director Sells 1,800,000 Shares of Stock

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Rating) Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 1,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,555,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,577,759.75.
Shares of CVE AHR traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 162,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.23. The firm has a market cap of C$21.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12. Amarc Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.20.
