Insider Selling: Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director Sells 2,189 Shares of Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $68,603.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMTB traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 128,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,361. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,327,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,592,000 after buying an additional 593,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,691,000 after acquiring an additional 294,173 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,027,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 108,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 74,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

