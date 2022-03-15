Insider Selling: BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $101,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BOKF traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $100.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.50 and a 200 day moving average of $100.52. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.93 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.57.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

