Insider Selling: Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Insider Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating) insider Andrew Lewis sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £60,120 ($78,179.45).

LON:CHG traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 335 ($4.36). 639,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,319. The company has a market capitalization of £948.56 million and a P/E ratio of 23.23. Chemring Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 244.40 ($3.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 352.05 ($4.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 285.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 298.83.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHG shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 355 ($4.62) to GBX 360 ($4.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Chemring Group to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 380 ($4.94) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.