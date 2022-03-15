Insider Selling: Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Insider Sells 5,623 Shares of Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $702,425.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hock Huat Goh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of Crown stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $254,135.70.

On Friday, March 4th, Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of Crown stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00.

Shares of CCK traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.08. 24,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.26 and a twelve month high of $127.15.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCK. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

