Insider Selling: Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Insider Sells 18,364 Shares of Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE DE traded down $6.57 on Tuesday, hitting $387.29. 45,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.81 and its 200 day moving average is $359.82. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $405.49. The company has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 10.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 10,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.59.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

